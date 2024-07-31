LIFE'S A BEACH: Paris creates beaches along Seine River for the Olympics

PARIS — As an influx of tourists surge to the City of Light for the Olympics, Paris wants to show everyone the best of the best. So they are trying to bring the French Riviera to the city.

Each summer, Paris transforms a stretch of the Seine River into a temporary beach known as "Paris Plages."

While trying to expand the beach, the city decided to create two more beaches in the city of Paris along the Seine River. These are makeshift beaches featuring sand, lawn chairs, and even some dock outlining swimming areas in the river with lifeguards and security. Yes, there is security to enter these safely fenced beaches to ensure complete safety for families.

The expansion of Paris Plages for the Olympics isn't just about creating another attraction. It's a way for Paris to show off its welcoming spirit and creativity.

These urban beaches give Parisians and visitors alike a cool spot to hang out, combining the city's historic charm with the laid-back vibe of a beach holiday.

As the Olympics play out, these beaches are set to be a hit with everyone. They offer a nice break from the busy city streets and a place to relax and enjoy the summer.

Whether you're into sunbathing, taking a dip in the Seine, or just soaking in the view, Paris Plages will be the place to be this summer in the City of Light.