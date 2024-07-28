Lee Kiefer earns 2nd Olympic gold in women's foil fencing with a victory over American teammate Lauren Scruggs

Lee Kiefer has won back-to-back gold medals in foil fencing and her teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver to make history as the first Black U.S. fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women’s event.

Kiefer won 15-6 in Sunday's final against Scruggs and celebrated by pirouetting down the piste in joy.

Kiefer’s gold medal is the fifth of all time in an individual event for a U.S. fencer. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

