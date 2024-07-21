LeBron James hits game-winner; US escapes South Sudan 101-100

LeBron James saved the U.S. from a stunning loss.

James' layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket, and the U.S. Olympic team escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid what would have been a massive upset.

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

South Sudan, which gained its independence just 13 years ago, had a chance to win it.

Carlik Jones had a decent look off the glass with about 4 seconds left, but it missed.

Team USA will take on Germany in London on Monday, which will be their final tuneup before Olympic play begins July 28 against Serbia in Lille, France.