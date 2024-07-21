Watch Now
LeBron James hits game-winner; US escapes South Sudan 101-100

Team USA will take on Germany in London on Monday
The WPTV news team is packing their bags and heading to Paris for the Summer Olympics.
United States' forward LeBron James waves to the crowd after the end of an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024.
LeBron James saved the U.S. from a stunning loss.

James' layup with 8 seconds left was the go-ahead basket, and the U.S. Olympic team escaped with a 101-100 win over South Sudan in London, rallying from a 16-point deficit to avoid what would have been a massive upset.

Complete coverage of the Paris Games

South Sudan, which gained its independence just 13 years ago, had a chance to win it.

Carlik Jones had a decent look off the glass with about 4 seconds left, but it missed.

Team USA will take on Germany in London on Monday, which will be their final tuneup before Olympic play begins July 28 against Serbia in Lille, France.

