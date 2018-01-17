Jamaica sending its first women's bobsled team to Olympics
2:31 PM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica is sending a women's bobsled team to the Olympics for the first time.
Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who drove for the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Games, will pilot the Jamaican sled in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month. It'll likely be pushed by Carrie Russell, a sprinter who helped Jamaica win gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2013 world track and field championships.