In and on the water, French troops secure the River Seine for Paris Olympics opening ceremony

45,000 police officers and gendarmes are being deployed in Paris, in addition to 10,000 soldiers
The WPTV news team is packing their bags and heading to Paris for the Summer Olympics.
Soldiers patrol on the Seine river, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. France's armed forces held a demonstration of the security measures planned on the River Seine, both in and out of the water, to make it safe for athletes and spectators during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Organizers have planned a parade of about 10,000 athletes through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route at sunset on July 26.
PARIS — France's armed forces have been deployed along the River Seine to make it safe, both in and out of the water during the grandiose opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The ceremony will involve thousands of Olympians sailing down the river at sunset toward the Eiffel Tower.

The unprecedented decision to use a stretch of the Seine as a spectacular stage for the July 26 ceremony is a huge challenge for security services.

They will need to ensure the safety of Olympians and the 320,000 expected spectators.

French authorities said 45,000 police officers and gendarmes are being deployed in Paris for the occasion, in addition to 10,000 soldiers.

