HOT TOPIC: Why no air conditioning at Olympic Village?

PARIS — A hot topic amongst tourists and athletes at the 2024 Olympics is the decision France made to forgo including air conditioning in Olympic Village.

Some countries have chosen to supply their own air conditioning units to their competitors, like Team USA. Other countries have agreed with France's decision and will not provide air conditioning to their athletes.

Summertime in Paris is much more tolerable than you initially would think.

The average high temperatures are in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Last year, Paris did deal with record-breaking heat as temperatures soared over 86 degrees.

A key component to keeping the Olympic Village between 73 and 79 degrees is in the piping. Water pipes under the floor's surface will aid in keeping the village in more comfortable conditions without the aid of air conditioning units.

This is all in an effort to make the 2024 Olympics the greenest yet.

France has kept the goal of keeping carbon emissions at a minimum this year. You will notice most of the Olympic sporting venues are historic sites where they only had to construct grandstands and the competition ground, rather than building new Olympic structures.