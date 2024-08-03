Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Floridian Vincent Hancock wins fourth Olympic gold medal in men's skeet shooting

Vincent beat his student, Conner Prince, who won silver in the event
Vincent Hancock men's skeet shooting
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Manish Swarup/AP
Vincent Hancock of the United States competes in the Skeet men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Vincent Hancock men's skeet shooting
Posted
and last updated

Vincent Hancock of the United States beat his student Conner Prince to capture his fourth Olympic gold medal in men’s skeet, winning Saturday at the Paris Games. Hancock was born in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Hancock coaches first-time Olympian Prince and turned round to share a hug with his silver medal-winning student after making his last two shots to ensure the gold.

Hancock made 58 out of 60 shots to Prince’s 57. Hancock won skeet gold at the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2021 and is the only skeet shooter to take the Olympic gold more than once.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.