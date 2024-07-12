Florida Gator alum Bobby Finke will attempt to strike gold again in freestyle swimming at Paris Olympics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bobby Finke is ready for the Summer Olympics in Paris. The Clearwater, Florida, native qualified for two events during the Olympic Trials earlier this summer.

Finke will compete in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle races, events where he won gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021. He became the first male American to win gold in the 1500m race for the first time since 1984 when Mike O'Brien took the top podium spot in Los Angeles.

Finke said winning again will not define how he views success during the Paris Games.

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Bobby Finke of the U.S. prepares to compete during the men's 1500 freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

"Deep down it's really just making sure I can walk away knowing I did the best I could," Finke said. "Whether that is two golds or it's silvers or getting on the podium, as long as I can walk away and realize that I did whatever I could I'll be happy.”

Finke said representing Team USA is an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

"Being able to be on the most elite team, the elite country out there, and competing at the games, it's not an easy thing to do, so to be able to be a part of that is truly incredible," Finke said. "Wearing the name on your cap, having a flag there, and walking out and hopefully standing on the podium and listening to all the national anthems is it's really amazing."

Finke graduated from the University of Florida in December.