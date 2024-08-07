Watch Now
Finally golden: US women pursuit team wins Olympic gold after 12 years of silver and bronze medals

They had to hang on to the finish to win gold after a pair of silver medals and a bronze in the past three Olympics
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Chloe Dygert celebrates the U.S. women's team pursuit gold medal.
The U.S. women’s pursuit team of road race Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lilly Williams held on through a ragged finish to beat New Zealand in the race for gold at the Paris Games.

The Americans led by nearly two seconds at one point before their single-file, aerodynamic draft began coming apart with two laps to go. They had to hang on to the finish to win gold after a pair of silver medals and a bronze in the past three Olympics.

In the finals of the men's team pursuit, Australia beat Britain in a race that was close until the final meters.

