Emma Weyant seeks her first Olympic gold medal in 400-meter individual medley

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emma Weyant will be looking for her first Olympic gold medal when she competes in the 400-meter individual medley. She won a silver medal in the event at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Sarasota, Florida, native said she is excited about a different experience now that there will be no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"I'm personally really excited to have familiar faces in the stands," Weyant said. "Obviously, last time in 2021 it was just the team, which was still really cool, but there's no fans a lot, so I'm excited for the atmosphere to be a little more electric, and have my family up in the bleachers."

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Emma Weyant, of United States, poses with her silver medal on the podium for the women's 400-meter Individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

She said her family is her biggest supporter.

"I think just knowing that they have my back, no matter what happens," Weyant said. "They're always the first people to text me after my race, and it'll be really cool to see them right after my race in Paris."

So, what she is most looking forward to do while not swimming?

Weyant said she wants to explore Paris with her family and is excited to taste test foods at several bakeries around the city.