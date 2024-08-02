Watch Now
Canyon Barry's big day helps US men to wins over France and China in 3x3 pool play at Paris Games

Team USA defeats China and France on Friday
WPTV's Todd Wilson sits down with Canyon Barry, the son of Basketball Hall of Fame player Rick Barry, to talk about his connection to the game and what's ahead as he prepares to represent the USA in Paris.
Canyon Barry (6), of the United States, celebrates after a men's 3x3 basketball pool round match against China during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. The United States won 21-17.
Canyon Barry carried the short-handed U.S. men's team to two victories in 3x3 pool play at the Paris Olympics.

Barry scored 14 points in a 21-17 win over China in the nightcap after dropping 15 in a 21-19 victory over France earlier Friday.

Barry said, "Winning in the Olympics is fun. I'll tell you that there's not much of a better feeling than that."

The U.S., which played without star Jimmer Fredette for a third straight game because of a lower extremity injury, had dropped its first four games of the tournament.

