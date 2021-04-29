Watch
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast to host final Olympic qualifier in baseball

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Clover Park to host 16 games before Tokyo Olympics
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 29, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of the best baseball players in the world will be in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast trying to secure their spot in the world's biggest sporting event.

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach and Clover Park in Port St. Lucie will play host to 16 games for the final Olympic qualifier and the only one in the U.S. before the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The U.S., Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela are all still vying for a spot in the Olympics and will participate in the tournament.

Leaders will announce the schedule and more details during a news conference at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 11 a.m. Thursday.

