Bam Adebayo seeks another Olympic gold medal for Team USA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. men’s Basketball team is looking for its fifth consecutive Olympic medal. The team is made up of NBA All-Stars, including the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo.

The Miami Heat center has Olympic experience. He won gold with Team USA in Tokyo 2021.

“I really cherish the moment,” Adebayo told WPTV's Frances Peyton.

Adebayo said playing for your country is different than playing for an NBA. He said he sees a difference on the court.

“It's a different type of game. It really feels like, when guys go for their countries, they become superheroes, one that's got their country's back on them," Adebayo said. “When you have that much confidence, you can do a lot of things that you thought you couldn't do. It really puts it in perspective of what we're really fighting for.”

Adebayo didn’t always dream of becoming an Olympic basketball player. He said he started playing basketball as a joke while growing up in New Jersey.

“The guys in my neighborhood started playing and I remember I just hated it at first,” Adebayo said. “It was hot outside, and then at that point we play on gravel and concrete basketball, the seams started to go missing. It was one of those things where I was just like, I really don't love this. I got on a travel ball team, and it kind of took off from there, and I just loved it ever since.”

He has become quite good at the game as well. In addition to his Olympic gold medal, Adebayo is a 3-time NBA All-Star and a 5-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree.

As for the chances for the men’s basketball team during this year's Olympic Games in Paris, Adebayo said when the team is playing well, they are a force to be reckoned with.

“A freight train,” Adebayo said. “That's scary to think about. What we have is a group, and understand everybody clicking at the right time, that's a tough team. I like our chances.”