100 days until Tokyo Olympics commence

Opening ceremony for delayed games takes place July 23
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:26:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It took a little longer than anticipated, but in 100 days, the Tokyo Olympics will finally commence.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's game on this summer.

Wednesday marks 100 days until the opening ceremony, which takes place July 23.

Sixteen days of medal competition will follow.

To commemorate the occasion, NBC Sports has released a video to generate enthusiasm for the return of the Olympics.

WPTV is the official home of the Tokyo Olympics. Comprehensive coverage of the games can be found on WPTV.com in the coming months.

