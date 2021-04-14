100 days until Tokyo Olympics commence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It took a little longer than anticipated, but in 100 days, the Tokyo Olympics will finally commence.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's game on this summer.

Wednesday marks 100 days until the opening ceremony, which takes place July 23.

Sixteen days of medal competition will follow.

To commemorate the occasion, NBC Sports has released a video to generate enthusiasm for the return of the Olympics.

