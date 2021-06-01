Olympic baseball qualifier held at Clover Park, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — This year, the road to the 2021 Baseball Olympics is going through the Treasure Coast.

On Monday, several international matchups began as part of the second to last qualifier for Tokyo.

"The first game, the atmosphere was pretty good, it was Puerto Rico playing the Dominican Republic," said Jesse Lopez, a resident.

The games are being held at Clover Park, home of the St. Lucie Mets.

"I was shocked when it landed here right in my backyard," said Lopez. "I'm here just about every day. The Port St Lucie Mets play here."

Monday night's matchup was between Team USA and Nicaragua.

Thousands of fans and veterans attended and helped bring economic impact to St. Lucie County.

"Coming out of COVID this past year, this is the biggest event that been on our side on our coast in a long time," said Rick Hatcher, President at Treasure Coast Sports Commission.

A total of eight teams are competing, both at Clover Park and at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

"You take the top two teams from each division group and then they'll move into a super round Friday and Saturday," said Hatcher. "The winner of that super round is the only spot to go to the Olympics."

At the game was a special tribute, made to those who served.

"This is our day," said Lopez. "This is the day that we really pay tribute to those who sacrificed everything for the freedoms that we have."

