NY Rangers' Artemi Panarin returns to team after taking leave of absence

Nick Wass/AP
FILM - New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. Panarin has rejoined the Rangers after taking a two-week leave of absence. He was on the ice with teammates at practice Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Boston, though Rangers coach David Quinn said he won’t play Thursday against the Bruins and has no timeline for his return to game action. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 11, 2021
New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin has rejoined the team after taking a two-week leave of absence after allegations surfaced that he reportedly assaulted a teenage girl.

According to The Associated Press, Panarin won't be available to play against Boston Thursday, and head coach David Quinn said there's no timetable as to when he'll return to play.

Panarin left the team on Feb. 22 after his former NHL player and Panarin's former Kontinental Hockey League coach, Andrei Nazarov, accused him in a Russian tabloid that Panarin attacked an 18-year-old woman in Latvia in 2011.

In a statement, Panarin vehemently denied the allegations. The Rangers called the story a fabrication and a way to intimidate Panarin for "being outspoken on recent political events."

According to ESPN, the National Hockey League has not taken any action because Nazarov's claim has not corroborated evidence.

