Novak Djokovic out of Miami Open because of vaccination status

20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't received COVID-19 vaccine
Novak Djokovic at 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Kamran Jebreili/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Posted at 9:46 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 21:46:47-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tennis star Novak Djokovic said he won't be able to compete in the upcoming Miami Open because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the U.S.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."

That also means he'll miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Djokovic has only been able to play in one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not gotten inoculated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and wasn't allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

The Miami Open begins March 21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

