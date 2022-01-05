Novak Djokovic in guarded room after landing in Australia, father says

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's father said his son is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The exemption allows him entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19.

It's a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation.

"Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter," Djokovic's father said.

The Age newspaper reports that Djokovic landed at Tullamarine Airport, but his entry was delayed because of a mistake with his visa application.