Novak Djokovic in guarded room after landing in Australia, father says

Top-ranked tennis player receives vaccination exemption for Australian Open
Bernat Armangue/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semifinal match, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:06:49-05

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic's father said his son is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The exemption allows him entry to the tournament regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19.

It's a subject he has declined to clarify amid months of speculation.

"Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter," Djokovic's father said.

The Age newspaper reports that Djokovic landed at Tullamarine Airport, but his entry was delayed because of a mistake with his visa application.

