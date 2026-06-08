Nonprofit bike camp teaches adults and kids with intellectual disabilities to ride

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Sunday Strong's weeklong learn-to-ride camp brought together 20 to 30 individuals with intellectual disabilities for a day of fitness and fun at Sebastian River High School.

Kailee Snellgrove, a camp attendee, summed up the experience.

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Nonprofit bike camp helps athletes with special needs learn to ride

"I like to learn to ride a bike, it's good exercise," she said.

Sunday Strong is a local organization that connects adults with intellectual disabilities with local fitness providers. The weeklong learn-to-ride bike camp gave participants the chance to build a lifelong skill while gaining independence.

The event hit close to home for St. Edwards student Cami Colontrelle, who co-organized the camp and recruited volunteers.

"I actually have an aunt who has special needs, and a few years ago she learned how to ride a bike. She doesn't drive a car or anything. So riding a bike has been something that's just changed her life," she said.

Colontrelle brought along her classmate, Trip Williams, to help with the effort.

"I needed volunteer hours, so of course I wanted to do it. But also I just wanted to help out special needs kids that want to learn how to ride a bike," Williams said.

Among those learning to ride was Jetty Vantassle, who made his goal clear once he got rolling.

"I like going fast," he said.

Colontrelle reflected on the turnout and the community support behind the camp.

"It makes me so happy to see how many people want to help these athletes," she said.

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