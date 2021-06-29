NHL Winter Classic coming to Minnesota in January 2022

On Monday, the National Hockey League announced that the Minnesota Wild would take on the St. Louis Blues in its Winter Classic in January 2022.

The game is set to be played at Target Field in Minneapolis on New Year's Day.

The game was initially set to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will mark the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 33rd NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

The Wild are participating in their first-ever Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game.

Their previous match was at the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.