National Croquet Center holding 17th Annual Summer League

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This summer, the Croquet Foundation of America is celebrating the 17th Annual Palm Beach County Summer Golf Croquet League.

Each year, the six-week league is held at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The program aims to promote croquet and give the community the opportunity to experience the sport.

All Palm Beach County residents are invited to come to the event, which began on July 8. Each Tuesday and Wednesday between 6-8 p.m., residents are encouraged to come play in a friendly tournament-style game.

Spectators are welcome to join, and teams can register to play on one or both of the nights each week.

Players must be at least 10 years old, and teams can be formed between families, friends and businesses. The ticket cost is $50 per person, which includes instruction.

For an additional price, guests can enjoy dinner at the themed buffet. Both players and spectators can enjoy beverages from the lounge.

The final week of the Summer League will include a final playoff, as well as an awards ceremony, which will award Sportsmanship, Team Spirit, Most Improved Team, Youngest Player, and Best Team Name.

WPTV's Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be hosting the weather segment LIVE from Summer League on Wednesday, July 9. Tune in to News Channel 5 starting at 4 p.m.

The National Croquet Center is located at 700 Florida Mango Rd in West Palm Beach. For more information, click here.