Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby by nose in 3-horse photo finish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.

Sent off at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. rode the rail down the stretch with a short lead. Forever Young from Japan and Sierra Leone gave chase and pressured the leader to the wire in front of 156,710 at Churchill Downs.

The crowd waited several minutes before the result was reviewed by the stewards and declared official.

Hernandez and trainer Kenny McPeek had teamed to win the Kentucky Oaks for fillies on Friday with Thorpedo Anna.

Brynn Anderson/AP Dan Brian Hernandez Jr., celebrates after riding Mystik Dan to win the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.

Mystik Dan ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.34 and paid $39.22 to win.

Sierra Leone returned $6.54 and $4.64. Forever Young was another nose back in third and paid $5.58 to show.

Sierra Leone lugged in and bumped Forever Young three times in the stretch, but jockey Ryusei Sakai didn't claim foul.