MLB, players reach deal to end lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 days after the MLB lockout began, the MLB Players Association has reportedly voted to accept the league's offer on a new labor deal, paving the way to end the lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday.

"While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back," Passan tweeted.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

According to The Score's Travis Sawchik, the deal needed 20 "yes" votes to pass on the union's side. It received 26.

Told it was a 26-12 vote — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 10, 2022

With baseball looking like it is coming back, Boston Globe reporter Michael Silverman pointed out that the league still needs to ratify.

Source: Players union has told MLB it has approved their proposal.

Owners still need to ratify. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 10, 2022

Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

He said opening day, originally scheduled for March 31, would be no earlier than April 14.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the league's proposal consists of raising the luxury tax threshold to start at $230 million and raising it to $244 million in 2026.

The union had earlier in the week offered a tax threshold starting at $238 million in 2022 and then raised it in 2026 to $263 million.

Latest MLB proposal, per source: Luxury-tax thresholds - $230M to $244M over course of five-year deal. (increase of $2M in final year from last offer) Pre-arb pool: $50M (increase of $10M) Minimum salaries, $700K to $780K. (increase of $10K in final year) 3 p.m. “deadline.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

The major hurdle is the league wanting to hold an international draft, the Associated Press reported.

According to ESPN, the league proposed that the draft beginning in 2024, with teams being placed in pods of seven or eight with draft positions rotating so the top amateur talent could be made equitable access to.