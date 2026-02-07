Hard Rock Stadium typically hosts Miami Dolphins games, but today the team welcomed the next generation of football players to the field.

"Believe it or not, I do like putting the pads on Sundays. This entire stadium is used year-round, with events going on year-round, so for this event to be here, it's pretty cool," Dolphins Fullback Alec Ingold said.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Miami Dolphins welcome girls' flag football teams to Hard Rock Stadium

With flag football season kicking off in two weeks across South Florida, the Dolphins organized a professional media day for more than 60 high schools from Miami-Dade up to Palm Beach County.

"I feel like it's so cool — something our program has never done before. We're going around and learning about our sport and how we can advance ourselves and become better overall," Cardinal Newman Linebacker Stacey Jean-Claude said.

Jean-Claude is a key player for Cardinal Newman's team, which is looking to become a powerhouse. She knows she needs as much knowledge about the sport as possible to help her team join the boys' team as state champions.

"Our boys did win state, so they set the bar high. I'm not going to lie, but our program is only three years old, so you don't think we're going to come out there and beat the teams that have been around a long time," Jean-Claude said.

The professional media day allowed the girls to take questions, learn about the NCAA and NIL opportunities, and have fun.

"It's an experience of a lifetime. It's a blessing too to be able to be a part of girls' flag football since it's growing and will be in the Olympics. So, I'm just striving every day to be better," Palm Beach Gardens Quarterback Myla Alligood said.

The senior signal caller is striving for greatness as she prepares to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design, where she will join the school's first-ever flag football team.

"It's historical to be the first woman to be the first woman for flag football there. I'm just excited to be there and go play," Alligood said.

