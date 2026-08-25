Miami Dolphins surprise Boca Raton High School football team with gear giveaway and large donation

BOCA RATON — The Miami Dolphins Academy paid a surprise visit to the Boca Raton High School football team, delivering a truckload of gear and a large donation to improve athletic facilities.

Players picked out a new Dolphins hat and headed to the field, where they discovered donations that included a new huddle box, cleats, pads, ladders, medicine balls, and other training equipment.

"The surprise was great. I didn't expect it to be this big and you know this like rewarding to our team. It's a great blessing," said captain Sylar Storey.

Eleanor Sheahan

Storey said the donated training equipment will help make the bobcats stronger.

"There's the ladders and you know, like the medicine balls and all the stuff that's going to help us get stronger and faster. I think that's really the stuff that's going to have the most impact on our team," Storey said.

The visit is part of the Miami Dolphins Academy, the organization's youth program aimed at growing the game of football and giving back to sports communities.

"You know, whether we're in the weight room working, we're out here on the field getting better. I think that's the stuff that's really going to matter," Storey said.

Eleanor Sheahan

First-round pick and former Miami Dolphin Lewis Oliver capped off the surprise with a message for the Bobcats.

"We are giving you 10 thousand dollars to improve the gym and weight room," Oliver said.

Oliver also shared advice for the team heading into the season: leave it all out there on the field.