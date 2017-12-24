Miami Dolphins eliminated from playoff contention after loss to Kansas City

The Miami Dolphins will be watching the NFL playoffs from home this year after being eliminated from contention Sunday afternoon.

Miami lost 29-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs, their seventh loss in the last nine games.

Quarterback Jay Cutler finished the day going 19 for 38 passing for 286 yards and a touchdown, while Kenyan Drake led the rushing game with 57 yards on 13 carries. The Dolphins' offense fumbled the ball twice, giving Kansas City a short field to work with.

Miami got within four points when Cutler found Jakeem Grant on a 65 yard touchdown pass that made it 17-13 late in the second quarter. However, the Chiefs would add four field goals and the Dolphins' offense came to a halt in the second half.

The Dolphins, at 6-9 on the season, are assured of having a record that is .500 or worse for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. That one winning season, in 2016, is the only time Miami has made the playoffs over that same span.

Miami will end their 2017 season next Sunday at home when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

