Miami Dolphins' coach Adam Gase says safety Reshad Jones will be back in lineup Sunday

STEVEN WINE , AP Sports Writer
1:27 PM, Nov 5, 2018

Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Copyright Getty Images

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says communication issues between defensive coordinator Matt Burke and his players need to be addressed after safety Reshad Jones took himself out of a game.

Jones will be back in the lineup this week at Green Bay, Gase said Monday. They met hours after Jones watched the second half of Sunday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets from the sideline.

The coach declined to say why Jones, a Pro Bowl safety in 2015 and 2017, removed himself from the game. But Gase indicated he's not comfortable with communication between Burke and his players.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top