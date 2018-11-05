Miami Dolphins' coach Adam Gase says safety Reshad Jones will be back in lineup Sunday

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says communication issues between defensive coordinator Matt Burke and his players need to be addressed after safety Reshad Jones took himself out of a game.

Jones will be back in the lineup this week at Green Bay, Gase said Monday. They met hours after Jones watched the second half of Sunday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets from the sideline.

The coach declined to say why Jones, a Pro Bowl safety in 2015 and 2017, removed himself from the game. But Gase indicated he's not comfortable with communication between Burke and his players.