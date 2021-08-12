Martin County baseball team prepares for trip to Little League World Series

PALM CITY, Fla. — For any young baseball player, the dream of playing in the Little League World Series is the ultimate goal.

The dream came true Monday night for 13 boys from Martin County after they defeated a team from Midland, Georgia 4-0.

Family and friends from Martin County North Little League held a watch party at Hurricanes Grill in Palm City to cheer for the boys.

"This is our third state title but first Little League championship," Tad Sachek, the president of Martin County North Little League said. "Our town is incredibly small, this is a big win for all of us in Martin County."

Florida’s Martin County North LL will be one of two teams to represent the Southeast at the #LLWS in Williamsport! pic.twitter.com/XVDi2btUPV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 10, 2021

The boys from Martin County lost in Wednesday's Southeast Regional final against Tennessee 10-3.

"Gritty, determined, selfless, talented and humble," said Martin County manager Mark Rodgers about his team.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's Little League World Series will look a little different.

The top two teams from each of the eight U.S. regions will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, instead of just the regional champion like years past.

This year only teams from the U.S. will compete in the annual double-elimination tournament, which begins Aug. 19.

The Martin County team will play the winner of the Great Lakes region on Aug. 20 to start their quest for a Little League World Series championship.

Tickets to the games will be limited due to the pandemic.

Little League is providing a limited number of daily tickets, approximately 3,000, to attend the games on each day of the tournament.

Click here to learn more about how to request for tickets.