Mage comes from behind to win Kentucky Derby

Early favorite Forte scratched in hours before race marred by horse deaths
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Kiichiro Sato/AP
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.
Posted at 7:20 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 19:29:52-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before holding off Two Phil's in the stretch while covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under Javier Castellano. The Hall of Fame jockey snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the days leading to the race.

Two Phil's was second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

Mage paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08.

Two Phil's returned $10.44 and $6.52 at 9-1 odds. Angel of Empire paid $4.70 to show.

