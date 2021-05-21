Watch
Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

Florida cuts Tampa Bay's lead to 2-1 in best-of-7 playoff series
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris O'Meara/AP
Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Noel Acciari (55) during overtime in Game 3 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 11:07 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 23:07:55-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback Thursday and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.

The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning took a 5-3 lead into the final period. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn't put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling's equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

