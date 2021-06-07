Watch
Logan Paul goes distance with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in exhibition match

Boxer with 50-0 career record bests YouTube sensation in post-fight punch stats
Lynne Sladky/AP
Logan Paul (left) and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:19:02-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. goes in for punch against Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium, June 6, 2021
Floyd Mayweather Jr. (right) goes in for a punch against Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

