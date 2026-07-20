West Boca All-Stars earn Cal Ripken World Series berth after runner-up finish at state

WEST BOCA, Fla. — The West Boca All-Stars, a team of boys ages 8 and younger, are heading to the Cal Ripken World Series after a standout run through districts and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.

The team came together for the first time in January, giving players and coaches just months to build chemistry before the season.

"Just trying to get to know each other and to play at a high level," assistant coach Jamey Eisenberg said.

The team found its footing as the season progressed, with things clicking at a critical moment during district play.

"We went into our district tournament, and things came together at the right time. And ended up getting to the quarterfinals of districts. We went to the state tournament and finished as runners-up," Eisenberg said.

The run earned the team a spot in the Cal Ripken World Series.

Players say they are not just happy to be there — they are expecting to compete for a championship.

"We're going to try and win games, and we know that's for sure going to happen, and we're going to hit dingers in the tournament," pitcher Camden Blane said.

The team brings a strong defense and an offense capable of competing at the highest level of the tournament.

"Winning it makes you happy," Blane said.

Beyond the competition, players say the experience is about more than baseball.

"It feels good that I get to hang out and I get to play with my friends," shortstop Jackson Zambory said.

Zambory said the unpredictability of the game is part of what makes it special.

"I like that you really don't know the outcome of what's going to happen; you just got to play," Zambory said.

