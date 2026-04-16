Vero Beach honors Jackie Robinson Day with a minor league game at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Every year on April 15, Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day with tributes and the number 42 on everyone's jersey. Locally in Vero Beach, the Jackie Robinson Training Complex honors the icon with a celebration and a minor league game.

Fans gathered to watch the Jupiter Hammerheads take on the Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas and make a great memory on a historic day.

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Vero Beach fans celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a minor league game

"For everything that Jackie brought to the game, to the country, and to the world to be able to share this day with Vero Beach and Jackie Robinson's Training Complex and the surrounding communities, it's awesome for us," Tony Reagins said.

Reagins is the MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer.

Robinson broke the modern color barrier in the MLB on April 15, 1947. He was an elite talent on the field, winning the inaugural Baseball Writers' Association of America's Rookie of the Year Award in 1947. Two years later, he was named the NL MVP and won a World Series with the Dodgers.

"He opened a lot of doors, and now, because of him, there's a lot of avenues for a lot of people, just because of him, and there's a lot of great people because of him," Roberto Flores said.

Flores is a lifelong baseball fan.

"I'm so proud, I'm so grateful, and I'm so proud to be here," Flores said.

Vero Beach baseball player Isaiah Carpenter also reflected on Robinson's impact.

"Jackie Robinson means everything you know? Some of my closest friends on my baseball team and some of the best players on my team are able to play because of Jackie Robinson," Carpenter said.

"Dude, it's amazing to come out here to watch baseball and see all these fans here from Vero, all here with the same love of the game," Carpenter said.

