The Kings Academy's Roman Driggers rushes for 150-plus yards in Sunshine State Athletic Association debut

The Kings Academy made headlines last year when the school announced it would leave the Florida High School Athletic Association and enter the Sunshine State Athletic Association for the first time. The school says the move best fits its core values and beliefs.

Head Coach Dan Burack said the team's mindset reflects that philosophy.

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Kings Academy's Roman Driggers dominates week zero

"Really just grinding together and being selfless and selling out for each other and what's good for the team, not what is good for me," Burack said.

The Kings Academy has talent on both sides of the ball, and the offensive line wasted no time proving it, opening holes and lanes that helped fuel a standout performance in week zero.

Running back Roman Driggers, one of Palm Beach County's best-kept secrets, rushed for over 150 yards and two touchdowns in week zero.

"Honestly, it felt amazing. I couldn't have asked for anything better. Just being surrounded by teammates that really help me and pushed me through that game," Driggers said.

Driggers said he knew early the game would be something special.

"I knew that game was going to be special after the first drive; we came out with intensity. First drive we scored, and honestly, I give props to my o-linemen for getting me the blocks and giving me those good reads, and no matter what it is all glory to God," Driggers said.

Standing about 5'5" and 140 pounds, Driggers has been overlooked, but he is viewed as one of the biggest steals in the Sunshine State. Burack said he has taken notice of more than just what Driggers does on the field.

"Watching him lead, watching him battle through adversities that he's had, he's an amazing young man; he's got a great family," Burack said.

Driggers said he and his brother are focused on letting their play speak for itself — and he is ready for what is ahead.

"I'm ready; there are no nerves whatsoever, just ready to bring the intensity on Fridays," Driggers said.