Taylor Fritz wins 4th consecutive ATP final at Delray Beach Open

California native defeats Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2
Taylor Fritz hits return to Miomir Kecmanovic during final match of Delray Beach Open, Feb. 19, 2023
Lynne Sladky/AP
Taylor Fritz hits a return to Miomir Kecmanovic during the final match at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Posted at 9:12 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 21:13:38-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Seventh-ranked Taylor Fritz defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday to win the Delray Beach Open.

The 25-year-old California native won his fourth consecutive ATP final and fifth overall singles match.

Fritz's trophy run began last March at Indian Wells, which was documented on the Netflix series "Break Point."

With support from a partisan crowd at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, Fritz was nearly flawless throughout the tournament.

Fans hold 'Let's Go Fritz' and 'We Heart Taylor' signs for Taylor Fritz during final match of Delray Beach Open, Feb. 19, 2023
Fans hold signs in support of Taylor Fritz during his match against Miomir Kecmanovic in the final at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Delray Beach, Fla.

Fritz didn't lose his first set in Delray Beach until the final.

After Fritz's almost perfect opening set against Kecmanovic, who didn't hit a single winner in the set, he struggled in the second set and missed out on a championship point that forced a third and final set.

Fritz becomes the first player to win the Delray Beach Open while ranked among the top 10 in the world.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
