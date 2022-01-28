Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Sam Querrey among qualifying field for Delray Beach Open

2016 Delray Beach Open champion joined by Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Tertius Pickard/AP
Sam Querrey plays a backhand return during his first-round match against Lorenzo Sonego at the Australian Open tennis championships, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia.
Sam Querry at 2022 Australian Open
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 08:18:41-05

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Former Delray Beach Open champion Sam Querrey is among the qualifying field for next month's tournament.

Querrey, a 10-time ATP Tour winner and former Wimbledon semifinalist, won the 2016 Delray Beach Open.

He'll be joined by a qualifying field that includes 17-year-old Delray Beach resident Victor Lilov, the Delray Beach Open announced Thursday.

Victor Lilov at 2021 Wimbledon
Victor Lilov returns a shot to Samir Banerjee in the boys' singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in London.

Other qualifying participants include Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has already claimed a singles title in 2022 and has advanced to the Australian Open doubles final with fellow Delray Beach Open participant Nick Kyrgios.

The two-round qualifying tournament gives players whose ATP Tour ranking didn't merit automatic qualifying the chance to earn their way into the 28-player field.

Qualifying takes place Feb. 12-13 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Three former Delray Beach Open champions -- Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018) and Kevin Anderson (2012) -- are in the main draw.

The Delray Beach Open takes place Feb. 11-20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.