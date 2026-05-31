Roller derby league brings gladiator sport to the Treasure Coast at Indian River Fairgrounds

Women 18 and up are lacing up their skates and hitting the track with the Treasure Coast Rollers, a roller derby league that started in August 2025 and is looking to grow its roster.

The league practices every Monday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. and competes on weekends at the pavilion at the Indian River Fairgrounds.

Treasure Coast Rollers bring roller derby to Indian River Fairgrounds

"We have five blockers on a team, three blockers, a pivot, and you have a jammer. So the jammer is the one making the points, and the blockers and the pivots are trying to stop the other jammer from coming through and allowing your jammer to make the point," Marci Martinez, the founder of Treasure Coast Rollers, said.

The sport draws athletes of all ages and fitness levels.

"I'm 52, so it is a fitness challenge for sure. You've got to have a lot of cardio, you've got to have a lot of endurance, your pulse is beating underneath your helmet," Seven Kirby said.

Beyond the physical demands, skaters say the community keeps them coming back.

"You know it's the camaraderie. I mean, it's a great culture to be a part of, and you end up seeing the same faces, and you're making new friends, it's just one big happy family," Crystal Ploszay said.

The league currently has about 15 consistent skaters and is actively recruiting new members, including those with no prior skating experience.

"Our goal is to grow skaters where they are, and if you've never skated before, our goal is to get you skating and on the track in a safe way," Martinez said.

For Kirby, the commitment is clear.

"Absolutely. I'll be coming in on Monday and Thursday for the games until I get hurt. I'm good," Kirby said.

