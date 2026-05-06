GREENACRES, Fla. — Park Vista High School's track and field program is heading to the state championship with its largest contingent ever — 6 student athletes — after breaking its own record last year by sending five competitors to the meet.

Head Coach Bailey Demanuel said the program's growth has been years in the making.

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Park Vista track and field qualifies 6 athletes for state meet, eyes championship glory

"It's really exciting; there's been a lot of good work put in by the coaches and athletes over the years. They just show up over the years with new pr's and new gains," Demanuel said.

The Cobras have been particularly dominant in field events over the past two seasons.

"It's really something special to be a part of. We've kind of been dominant in the field events these last two seasons," Demanuel said.

While none of the five athletes who competed at last year's state meet won a title, the experience proved valuable. This year, the program qualified six student athletes for the state meet.

Pole vaulter Lucas Gambetta said the competition demands mental toughness.

"It's super competitive, you have to have confidence and believe in yourself," Gambetta said.

Javelin and discus thrower Chase Bureua said the larger group gives the team a chance to make a statement.

"It's exciting because having a lot more people going, we can place higher at states and put the Park Vista name on the map," Bureua said.

Undefeated high jumper Jeremiah Lysius enters the state meet with championship aspirations.

"First place, of course, I plan on going undefeated this year," Lysius said.

Lysius is among the favorites to win the high jump, as is his teammate Justice Jones. When asked what makes him so special, Jones said, "I was born with it."

Jones comes from a family with deep athletic roots.

"Everybody in my family does track. My mom did track at the University of Miami, my dad did football at the University of Miami, it's just in the family," Jones said.

