Eight athletes from Palm Beach County Weightlifting will compete at the national weightlifting championship in Colorado Springs from June 20-28.

The group is the largest contingent program owner Carl Penney said he has ever taken to a national competition.

Palm Beach weightlifters head to Colorado Springs for national championship

"It's super exciting, this is the largest group I think I've taken ever," Penney said.

The athletes have been training with purpose, preparing for what could be the biggest competition of their lives.

"Sometimes it's really rewarding, and I'm even surprised, then other times it's a little bit of like yeah, I've been saying that a long time, man, you're super capable," Penney said.

Among the competitors is Jupiter's Manuel Hodgman, who won the high school state championship earlier this year and is now aiming for a national title.

"I'm really excited to compete on the national stage and represent Palm Beach Weightlifting," Hodgman said.

"I just love the sport, I really just love to lift and train every day. Carl makes it amazing, and my teammates," Hodgman said.

Madeline Suttin is also heading to nationals, and she said the trip carries a message beyond competition.

"It's just really empowering being able to lift heavy and come to the gym and lift with teammates," Suttin said.

"It feels really good, especially to get more girls to come lift and feel strong and confident lifting heavy," Suttin said.

