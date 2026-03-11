Palm Beach State baseball coach Kyle Forbes earned his 700th career win Wednesday, as the Panthers dominated Chesapeake College 18-3.

Forbes has led the program since 2011, producing countless Division I players, finishing as a national runner-up, and building one of the strongest academic teams in program history. Palm Beach State is currently the top-ranked team in Florida and 15th in the country.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Palm Beach State baseball coach earns 700th career win in 18-3 rout

The Panthers trailed 3-1 before the bats came alive in the third inning, turning the game into a rout.

"It shows that I've been around a long time," Forbes said.

Forbes said his focus extends beyond the diamond.

"They're at an age now where they're 18 and 19 years old. We're trying to get them to do the right things on and off the field," Forbes said.

His players say the milestone means as much to them as it does to their coach.

"It's so unreal just knowing that he got 700 wins like that, and to be a part of the team to do it for him, it just means the world to me and the program," outfielder Kellen Hirsch said.

"That's huge. To be able to give back to him for what he's done for us is huge," catcher Josh Jennings said.

For Hirsch and Jennings, Forbes is more than a coach.

"I'm very appreciative of Coach Forbes for allowing me to play here, and he lets us play free," Hirsch said.

"He's my first collegiate coach, he's taught me so much, there's no one like him," Jennings said.

