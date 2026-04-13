Palm Beach County soccer star Dakota Harrell prepares to face off against the US Women's National team

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dakota Harrell, one of the highest-rated women's soccer players in Palm Beach County history, is preparing to face off against the US Women's National team this week.

Harrell recently joined the SAT Soccer Elite 11 program, a new team led by her trainer, Ethan Sonis. The team will play the US Women's National team as they prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

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Local soccer star prepares to face the US Women's National team

"Being able to play against professional women, it just gives us an advantage that not a lot of people can say they can do. I get to grow every single game and get training, it's just a great opportunity," Harrell said.

Harrell has had a passion for soccer since she was a little girl.

"Just the community, and being able to express myself in a sports outlet. I've always been super competitive," Harrell said.

She recently graduated from high school early to get more time to train for the next level. Harrell signed a USL Academy contract with Fort Lauderdale United FC, which allows her to train and compete with the senior professional team while maintaining her college eligibility.

"It's a great opportunity, and I'm always blessed to be here and play against great competition," Harrell said.

Sonis said the SAT Soccer Elite 11 program brings together top players to train in Palm Beach. Several girls in the program have already signed professional deals and been awarded college scholarships.

"They're the best talent across the country, they come from all over the United States, and they're here in Palm Beach training," Sonis said.

"For me to see girls grow and get better as camps go, I'm forever grateful to see that," Sonis said.

Harrell said playing against professionals has helped her adjust to the speed of play.

"It's been great for me, and it's obviously challenging at times and getting adjusted to the speed of play, but every time I play against these pros, I get better," Harrell said.

"I'm going to keep playing these games here, and then I'll be going to the University of Miami to play soccer there," Harrell said.

