Pahokee man launches first-of-its-kind amateur boxing company to develop future champions

PAHOKEE, Fla. — A Pahokee man is launching what he calls the first amateur boxing promotional company of its kind, designed to create a pipeline for amateur fighters transitioning to professional boxing.

Nelson Lopez Jr., whose family has deep boxing roots, founded Global Combat Amateurs after years of working as a promoter with established fighters. His father was a professional boxer in Cuba with a 7-0 record before migrating to Pahokee to pursue his career, ultimately leaving the sport to start a family and business.

WATCH BELOW: New boxing company seeks to develop champions in football town

New boxing company seeks to develop champions in Pahokee

"My father was a boxer in Cuba. He was 7-0 as a pro," Lopez said.

While his father stepped away from boxing to start Glades Carpet, Lopez developed his own passion for the sport inside that building.

"We had a bag and a jump rope in there. That's all I needed. We sparred in there and everything," Lopez said.

As an amateur boxer from Pahokee, Lopez faced skepticism about his hometown's boxing credentials.

"Pahokee's known for football," Lopez said.

The city has produced NFL stars like Rickey Jackson, Anquan Boldin, and Janoris Jenkins, making boxing secondary in the community's sports identity. Despite this, Lopez compiled an impressive 25-5 amateur record before retiring from competition.

In 1997, Lopez purchased the boxing gym Kommunity, which became his base for expanding into boxing promotion. He worked with notable fighters including Alycia Baumgardner and Edgar Berlanger.

Now, Lopez is returning his focus to Pahokee with Global Combat Amateurs, aimed at developing the next generation of boxing talent.

"This year, I told myself: if I don't build up the foundation here, I can't expect to get a champion," Lopez said.

The company introduces amateur fighters like Genri Macedo to a structured environment designed to guide them toward professional careers. Macedo's journey exemplifies the program's mission of transformation and second chances.

"I was coming here on and off because first I did football and came here," Macedo said.

Macedo had taken a break from boxing as a teenager and found himself in legal trouble, spending several years in prison. After his release, he contacted Lopez to return to the gym, vowing to change his life.

"I'm excited," Macedo said about the upcoming event.

Lopez emphasizes the program's focus on discipline and respect, values that extend beyond the ring.

Global Combat Amateurs will hold its first major event on Friday, marking a milestone for both the program and its fighters. The event represents not just athletic competition, but a new chapter for amateur boxing development in Pahokee.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets to the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

