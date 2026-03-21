WELLINGTON, Fla. — Top high school football players from across the country gathered in Wellington this weekend to compete and learn from NFL professionals at the Sandlot 7v7-Pro-Am Challenge.

Typically known for hosting the finest horse races in the world, Wellington called an audible to welcome the premier football tournament to the Village Park Athletics Complex. The event gave athletes the chance to spend time with about 30 current and former pros who acted as mentors and coaches, including Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and Jacoby Brissett.

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NFL pros mentor top high school football players at Wellington Sandlot Challenge

“I didn’t meet an NFL player until I got to the NFL. There were guys that I played ball with that I saw go to the league, but nevertheless, there's nothing like having experts pour back into you,” Bailey said.

“It’s good to see these kids come out and compete and see some of the creativity of the plays. I think guys in the league kind of steal some of these plays over time,” Brissett said.

Five-star athlete Aden Johnson used the premier stage to make a major announcement. Johnson, who held offers from top programs including Alabama and Georgia, committed to the University of Miami on camera. The addition means the national runners-up just got a lot better.

“It means a lot to get some exposure and play with my guys,” Johnson said.

Terriel Harmon, West Boca’s newest running back, is embracing the challenge as he aims for a three-peat at the Palm Beach County powerhouse. He said he is ready for the challenge this year and wants to soak up the game from the best to ever do it.

“Great experience, great intensity, it’s everything, it’s great to know that I’m in the presence of these NFL players and to know what I got to put myself at to keep working harder and keep going,” Harmon said.

