Keiser University flag football star Ashlea Klam takes national stage for Team USA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ever since she was a little girl, Ashlea Klam knew she wanted to be an athlete.

"I started playing flag (football) when I was 7 years old. I started playing mainly because of my brother. He was always kind of like my role model growing up," said Klam.

WATCH BELOW: Keiser University flag football star takes national stage

While her brother is her role model, Klam is competitive and wants to be the best football player in the family. She works tirelessly to achieve this goal.

"My dad was like, 'OK, let's do this. We're going to set up a co-ed team,'" said Klam,

Her team consisted of three girls and the rest were boys. However, with the physical mismatch, she embraced the moment.

"Ever since then, I knew the football field was my home," said Klam.

Growing up in Texas, her high school didn't have a flag football team, so she dominated the summer circuit with the Texas Fury.

However, after a few years, she aged out of her team and was ready to stop playing until someone changed her mind.

"Someone said, 'Hey, this could be in the Olympics,'" said Klam

That prompted her to continue her flag football career, which ultimately led her to Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

Since then, she has been a star for the Seahawks, and she has also earned a spot on Team USA Football's women's national team.

"The wave that we have been on and the journey to be there, one I just feel so grateful," said Klam.

She and Team USA face off against Team Canada Sunday night during halftime of the Bills vs. Patriots showdown.

"It is just so crazy, and I just feel so grateful that all of these opportunities are happening and I get to be a part of them," Klam said.