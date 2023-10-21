Week 9 recap: Palm Beach Gardens takes down Palm Beach Central, hands Broncos 1st loss of season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The undefeated Palm Beach Central Broncos traveled to Palm Beach Gardens on Friday night to play the 4-3 Gators.

The Broncos came into the game as the only unbeaten team in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach Central was up by four at halftime, but the Gators stormed back in the third quarter scoring 13 unanswered points. The Gators' defense was rock solid in the second half, holding the Broncos scoreless.

Palm Beach Gardens won 23-14, handing the Broncos their first loss of the season. Palm Beach Central will look for a bounce-back win next week in their rivalry game against Wellington. Meanwhile, Palm Beach Gardens will look for another upset win when they host Jupiter on Thursday.

WPTV Fort Pierce Central battled Fort Pierce Westwood on Oct. 20, 2023.

In a battle of two of the best teams in South Florida, Cardinal Newman hosted Benjamin.

The Crusaders were up 10-0 in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers came back in the second quarter with a Phoenix Donghia rushing touchdown. An Amaree Williams touchdown in the third quarter put the Buccaneers ahead by four points.

Cardinal Newman came back as backup quarterback Jyron Hughley threw a touchdown to Max Redmon. The Crusaders' defense then stepped up, leading to a 17-14 victory.

Cardinal Newman improves to 7-1 on the season. They have another tough task in two weeks when they travel to Palm Beach Central.

Benjamin has two losses on the season. They host Edward H. White High School from Jacksonville next Friday.

In Fort Pierce, it was "Showdown 44" as Fort Pierce Central battled Fort Pierce Westwood. Central has claimed the trophy for the past two years.

This year, Westwood came out strong as Braylon Vincent found the end zone twice. The Panthers took back the trophy, winning 20-17. Fort Pierce Westwood is now 4-1 on the year when playing at Lawnwood Stadium.

-------------------------WEEK NINE SCOREBOARD------------------

Dwyer 7, Atlantic 28

John I. Leonard 6, Lake Worth 21

Jupiter 36, Forest Hill 6

Palm Beach Central 14, Palm Beach Gardens 23

Wellington 33, Palm Beach Lakes 60

Holy Trinity 38, American Heritage 15

Jupiter Christian 7, Somerset Academy-Canyons 48

Benjamin 14, Cardinal Newman 17

Santaluces 52, Spanish River 34

Clewiston 27, Inlet Grove 13 (game suspended)

Fort Pierce Westwood 20, Fort Pierce Central 13

Martin County 3, Vero Beach 28

Cardinal Gibbons 31, Boca Raton 19

NSU University 42, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 0

Park Vista 14, Seminole Ridge 34

Lake Placid 13, Okeechobee 40

West Boca 58, Northeast 0

