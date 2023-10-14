Week 8 recap: Boca Raton Bobcats clinch playoff berth, district championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The regular season is winding down, but the intensity on the gridiron is only intensifying.
It was a battle of one-loss teams in Loxahatchee, as the Atlantic Eagles traveled to face the Seminole Ridge Hawks.
Seminole Ridge took the early 7-0 lead when the Eagles fumbled and Ty Jackson from Seminole Ridge recovered and returned it for a long touchdown run.
The Eagles then scored 21 unanswered points to lead at halftime 21-7. The Eagles kept the scoring going in the second half, beating Seminole Ridge 43 to 13. Atlantic improves to 6-1, while the Hawks go to 5-2.
The Boca Raton Bobcats are heading to the playoffs. The Bobcats hosted the Santaluces Chiefs. Both offenses came out on fire for their first drives, each scoring a touchdown. Then the scoring stopped as the defense took charge for the rest of the first half.
In the fourth quarter, Chance Routson connected with Braedon Avery for a Bobcats' touchdown and the lead. The Bobcats would go on to win 24 to 21, claiming the district championship and a playoff berth.
In Palm Beach Gardens, the Benjamin Buccaneers got back in the win column with a dominant win against the visiting Pahokee Blue Devils. Benjamin's Chauncey Bowens found the endzone three times in just the first half.
While Bowen, a University of Georgia commit, racked up rushing yards, it opened up the passing lanes for the passing game. Quarterback Jayden Vega found Jacob Cosby-Mosley for a 65-yard touchdown. Benjamin shut out Pahokee 35 to 0. They will host Cardinal Newman next week.
-------------------------WEEK SEVEN SCOREBOARD------------------
Santaluces 21, Boca Raton 24
Pahokee 0, Benjamin 35
SLW Centennial 0, Vero Beach 44
American Heritage 14, Somerset Academy Canyons 35
Cardinal Newman 70, St. John Paul II 6
Somerset Academy Key 12, Oxbridge Academy 42
Atlantic 43, Seminole Ridge 13
West Boca Raton 28, Coconut Creek 42
Okeechobee 34, Port St. Lucie 7
Fort Pierce Central 21, Treasure Coast 34
Forest Hill 12, Palm Beach Central 48
St. Andrew's 42, Boynton Beach 7
Palm Beach Lakes 12, Jupiter 42
Palm Beach Gardens 34, Royal Palm Beach 0
Lake Worth 0, Park Vista 26