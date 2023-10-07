Week 7 recap: Palm Beach Central remains undefeated, comes back to to beat Benjamin, 20-17

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect the unexpected. That could be the motto for Week Seven of the high school football season.

The game of the night belonged to a pair of undefeated teams, Palm Beach Central and Benjamin. The Buccaneers jumped out to a fast start Friday night in Wellington. Benjamin led 17-0 going into the fourth quarter. What the Buccaneers may not have seen coming was a Broncos comeback. Quarterback Caleb Butler completed the dramatic rally with a touchdown pass in the final minute of play. Palm Beach Central won 27-24.

WPTV Vero Beach High School improved their record to 5-1, shutting out Wellington, 40-0.

Wet weather did not dampen the excitement in Delray Beach. The Atlantic Eagles were looking for revenge after losing last season to Pahokee. Neither team was able to score in the first quarter. Instead, both offenses saved their best football for the second half. In the end, it was Atlantic's defense that made just enough plays for the narrow victory. Atlantic 22-20 over Pahokee.

In Wellington, the struggling Wolverines hosted one of the Treasure Coast's top teams, Vero Beach. The visitors made the most of a strong night by Quarterback Tyler Aronson. The senior connected with wide receiver Eduardo Torres for a touchdown pass. The Vero Beach defense did not give up a single point, en route to the 40-0 victory over Wellington.

-------------------------WEEK SIX SCOREBOARD------------------

Vero Beach 40, Wellington 0

Seminole Ridge 26, Boynton Beach 0

Benjamin 24, Palm Beach Central 27

Pahokee 20, Atlantic 22

Lake Worth 6, Royal Palm Beach 3

Spanish River 7, Boca Raton 16

Oxbridge 7, St. Andrew's 42

Heritage 29, Fort Pierce Central 7

St. John Paul II 6, The King's Academy 74

Suncoast 0, Inlet Grove 20

Key West 35, South Fork 12

Olympic Heights Park Vista

Dwyer 35, Forest Hill 7

Somerset Key 20, Jupiter Christian 54

Somerset Academy 7, Somerset Canyons 42

Glades Day 19, Canterbury 15

Moore Haven 22, Westwood 20

