Week 6 recap: Jensen Beach shuts out Port St. Lucie, 41-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The first Friday of fall gave local high school football teams a chance to stand out from some of their would-be rivals. The night also delivered a few surprising results.

Perhaps Friday night's most stunning result played out in West Palm Beach.

Undefeated Cardinal Newman never could get their offense started. The Crusaders struggled with their visitors from Miami Northwestern High School.

The Bulls entered the night at just 1-4 on the season, but their defense stood out from the start.

Cardinal Newman managed only a safety all night. Northwestern, who nearly won at Vero Beach this season, was able to hold the Crusaders 7-2. Cardinal Newman will take on Clewiston next week.

WPTV A Palm Beach Central player dashes toward the endzone against John I. Leonard in a game played Sept. 29, 2023.

The 2023 season could prove to be a banner year for another herd of bulls. West Boca Raton's star running backs, Elijah Gonzales and Javian Mallory, found the end zone Friday night in their matchup against Deerfield Beach.

The Bulls also made their mark on defense, not allowing the visiting Bucks to get on the scoreboard. West Boca rolled to a 36-0 win. They'll take on Coconut Creek on Oct. 13.



Along the Treasure Coast, Week 6 of the regular season provided a bounce back for Jensen Beach. One week after losing at home to Benjamin, the Falcons were back at it again visiting Port St. Lucie.

Jensen Beach racked up 34 first-half points. They went on to deliver their own shutout, winning 41-0. The Falcons will take on South Fork on Oct. 13.



-------------------------WEEK FIVE SCOREBOARD------------------

Jupiter 35, Royal Palm Beach 0

Boynton Beach 15, Somerset Canyons 23

Lake Worth 13, Santaluces 55

Spanish River 54, John Paul II 12

Deerfield Beach 0, West Boca 36

John Carroll 21, Seminole Ridge 18

Westwood 31, Okeechobee 12

Boca Raton 19, Park Vista 6

Jensen Beach 41, Port St. Lucie 0

Martin County 42, Centennial 6

Miami Northwestern 7, Cardinal Newman 2

Benjamin 48, Glades Central 6

Palm Beach Central 56, John I Leonard 0

Pahokee 27, Dwyer 13

Jupiter Christian 45, Boca Raton Christian 10

Wellington 14, Forest Hill 48

Avant Garde 35, Dr. Joquin Garcia 0

