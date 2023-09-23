Week 5 recap: Cardinal Newman outlasts Atlantic in battle of unbeaten teams

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The official end of summer brought some highly anticipated matchups in high school football.

Perhaps the most talked about game was in West Palm Beach, where perennial power Cardinal Newman High School welcomed in the undefeated Eagles from Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach. This battle of unbeaten teams wound up being a defensive affair.

Cardinal Newman defensive star Ta'Narie Locust helped the Crusaders get on the scoreboard first. Locust returned an interception for a touchdown as Cardinal Newman led 7-0. This game would ultimately be decided in overtime. Running back Jaylin Brown would score from 10 yards out in overtime to give Cardinal Newman a 13-7 win.

Vero Beach was the setting for one of the rarest sightings in high school football: a home loss for the Fighting Indians. Sanford's Seminole High School made themselves at home in the Citrus Bowl. Seminole put on an offensive show, jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead. There was little letup in the second half as Seminole topped Vero Beach High School 45-20. The Fighting Indians dropped the first regular-season game at home since 2021.

Heading over to Lantana, it was homecoming night for Santaluces Community High School. The Chiefs were coming off their first loss of 2023, losing last week in Louisiana. Santaluces made the most of its return home. The Chiefs were able to double-up Royal Palm Beach Community High School 42-21. Santaluces has a rivalry game next week, hosting Lake Worth High School.

-------------------------WEEK FIVE SCOREBOARD------------------

Atlantic 7, Cardinal Newman 13

Seminole 45, Vero Beach 20

Royal Palm Beach 21, Santaluces 42

Martin County 35, South Fork 6

Palm Beach Lakes 30, Centennial 12

Spanish River 35, Dr. Joaquin Garcia 0

Lake Worth 0, Forest Hill 19

Palm Beach Gardens 18, Pahokee 34

Boynton Beach 0, West Boca 42

Dwyer 24, Glades Central 21

Oxbridge 6, Glades Day 28

Treasure Coast 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 42

John I. Leonard 40, Suncoast 0

North Broward Prep 28, St. Andrew's 62

Gulliver 28, The King's Academy 36

Benjamin 24, Jensen Beach 0