Week 2 wrap up: Santaluces earns bragging rights over Boynton Beach while Jupiter rolls Park Vista

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Week Two of the high school football season did not disappoint as WPTV's Football Night in South Florida crew spread out across our area to catch all of the action.

Bragging rights were on the line as the Boynton Beach Tigers played host to the Santaluces Chiefs. This is a rivalry game for the two schools that are separated by just 5 miles.

In 2022, Santaluces got the best of Boynton Beach, 22-7. Friday night's edition was a much tighter match-up.

Santaluces rolled off 22 straight points to tie the game early in the fourth quarter. Bragging rights and the trophy will stay with Santaluces for another year.

The Chiefs won with a last-second field goal, 25-22.

Our Football Night in South Florida team paid a visit to Boynton Beach on Friday evening. The Somerset Academy Canyons hosted our WPTV crew before playing host on the field to Glades Day.

The Cougars had both sides of the ball working against the Gators.

In the end, Somerset Academy Canyons got the shutout victory 45-0.

Week Two of the regular season also marked the home debut for the Dr. Joaquín García Bulldogs.

This is the inaugural school year for the newest high school in the Palm Beach County School District.

Despite plenty of support from the "Dawg Pound", Garcia will have to wait at least one more week for the first football win in school history. Hollywood Hills earned an 18-0 road victory.

Jupiter High School earned their second win of the season, crushing Park Vista 35-0.